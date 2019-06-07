Drug-detection K-9 that went missing Wednesday after crash found safe Thursday night

After more than 24 hours of searching, a drug detection K-9 that went missing Wednesday after a crash, was found and returned to her owners.

Ron Sims, owner of All Events Security, which employs Amara and her handler and is based in Cedar Rapids, said the three-year-old Belgian Malinois named Amara was found at about 10 p.m. Thursday running along Wright Brothers Boulevard near the Airport National Public Golf Course, a few miles from where she went missing.

“She was spotted by a man who was driving and thought he had seen here down the highway near a golf course,” Sims said. “So he turned his car around, pulled into the golf course, opened his car door and told her to get in and she jumped right in.”

The man then notified the Linn County Sheriff’s Office which in turn notified Sims.

“I was so excited she had been found, I raced over there as fast as I could,” Sims said. “I just wanted to get my hands on her and get her to a vet and make sure she was ok.”

And aside from some injured paw pads and a few cuts and scrapes, Sims said Amara is in good shape and getting some much needed rest and TLC.

“The vet did a very thorough exam, and she had no broken bones and no injuries,” Sims said. “Now her handler and her family can stop worrying about her and focus on getting better.”

Amara went missing Wednesday night when she ran off after a crash near Ely and Seven Sisters roads that seriously injured her handler, Jesse Ozbun, 29, and two passengers — Shawnee Lines 26, and Hunter Ozbun, 4, all of Marion.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Dane Jedlicka, 35, of West Branch, was driving a pickup north on Ely Road around 6 p.m. when he crossed the centerline at the intersection with Seven Sisters Road south of Ely and crashed head-on into an SUV being driven Ozbun.

Lines was taken by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with life-threatening injuries. Jesse and Hunter Ozbun were taken by ambulance to the UIHC for treatment of serious injuries.

Sims said Lines’ condition still is “touch and go,” adding she suffered multiple broken bones and fractures.

“She’s going to have a long recovery ahead of her,” he said.

As for Ozbun and Hunter, Sims said both suffered numerous cuts and lacerations. Ozbun, he said, also broke one of his hands, and hunter too suffered a broken bone, though Sims couldn’t be sure which bone it was.

And despite all their injuries, Sims said “the family is so relieved to know Amara was found and is safe.”

“They really want to thank everyone who showed up to help look for her and everyone who shared her story and kept an eye out for her,” he said. “It’s amazing how many people we had that reached out and wanted to help.”

Sims said he had organized a search party Thursday night to check the area near the crash site. More than 150 people showed up to help look.

