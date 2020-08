CEDAR RAPIDS — An accident on Interstate 380 Friday evening killed one person and forced closure of the interstate for a period of time.

The crash, reported at 6:33 p.m., involved two vehicles striking the rear of a flatbed truck on I-380 near the rest area south of Highway 30, according to a Cedar Rapids police news release.

The driver of one of the vehicles died from injuries. That person’s name is being withheld, pending notification of family members.

No further details were released.