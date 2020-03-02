Drinking, driving and dancing leads to Cedar Rapids man's arrest

CORALVILLE — Dance like nobody’s watching.

Unless you’re driving drunk, then maybe assume a state trooper is watching.

A Cedar Rapids man was jailed Saturday after he was spotted singing and dancing in his car and speeding. He was also driving under the influence, authorities said.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 29, 30-year-old Michael P. Brooks was observed driving north on Interstate 380 in the construction zone just north of Interstate 80. Authorities said the trooper first noticed Brooks as he was approaching from behind.

“Both occupants ... appeared to be singing along and dancing in the vehicle,” the criminal complaints state. “The driver ... was observed raising both hands while car dancing and I observed a bright green wrist band on this right wrist.”

Authorities said Brooks passed the state trooper and then accelerated, reaching speeds of 81 mph. Brooks was pulled over, admitted to drinking three beers at Big Grove in Iowa City and said his last drink was around 5 p.m. Authorities said Brooks performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

After initially refusing a breath test, Brooks was taken to the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety for further testing. He eventually submitted to a breath test at 7:30 p.m. that showed his blood alcohol content to be .138 percent, authorities said.

Brooks was arrested and faces charges of drunken driving and reckless driving. He was also cited for speeding in a construction zone.

