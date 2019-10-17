Iowa man faces child porn charges in New Jersey

CEDAR RAPIDS — An Independence man was charged this week with sexual exploitation of children and distributing images over the internet after a New Jersey man, who received the images, was nabbed by investigators.

Donavon Oliphant, 37, during an initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court, was charged with sexual exploitation of children and distributing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He is accused of sexually abusing a minor for purposes of producing images or videos to share with others on the internet.

Oliphant will be transferred to U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, where he will be tried on the charges.

In August, law enforcement in Gloucester County, N.J., received records for an email account that was used to distribute child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in New Jersey court. The man with the email account, who was not identified, lived in Gloucester County and received email from an Iowa man identified to him as “Donavon,” who said he was 37 years old and described sexually explicit conduct with a child. The two men agreed to talk more and share photos and videos using a file-sharing app, the complaint states.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and received records from the file-sharing app Aug. 21 and Oct. 13 that showed the account was associated and repeatedly accessed by Oliphant’s computer at his home in Independence, the complaint shows.

Oliphant also was identified by the New Jersey man, according to the complaint. Authorities showed him Oliphant’s driver’s license and social media profile photos. The man told investigators he had seen Oliphant’s face in the child pornography videos Oliphant sent him.

During the interview with investigators, the New Jersey man admitted Oliphant sent him images and videos of child pornography through the file-sharing app, the complaint shows. The man also gave investigators his password for the app, and they reviewed the images and videos uploaded and sent by Oliphant. There were about 11 images and four videos of child pornography.

The New Jersey man also has been arrested and charged with child pornography, according to the complaint.

