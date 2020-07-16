Public Safety

Do you know these men? Cedar Rapids Police say they are suspects in an assault that resulted in injury

Police are seeking info as to the identities of these two men. Police believe they were involved in an assault in the early morning hours of June 26.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying two suspects that were allegedly involved in an assault between 1 and 3 a.m. on June 26 in the 300 block of Second Avenue SE.

According to the department, the suspects allegedly assaulted another individual, causing injury. Police did not release any more information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5454, Ext. 1139. Police ask that tipsters reference case #2020-08748.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

