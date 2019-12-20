DNA identifies Cedar Rapids man as suspect in a two-year-old robbery

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested earlier Wednesday after DNA identified him as a suspect in a two-year-old robbery at a Verizon store in Marion.

According to the criminal complaint, Edward K. Collins Jr., 27, faces a charge of second-degree robbery.

The complaint states Collins and an accomplice donned ski masks and latex gloves on Oct. 16, 2017 and robbed a Verizon Wireless store at 2240-5 Seventh Ave. in Marion. During the robbery, the document states the robbers bound the wrists of the store clerk and stole a number of cellphones.

The complaint does not specify whether weapons were involved.

Police said the suspects then discarded the gloves and masks, which were then collected as evidence and set to the Division of Criminal Investigation for DNA analysis.

The complaint states Collins’ DNA was found inside one of the masks. The second suspect is not identified in the complaint.

