Iowa City man arrested after reports of multiple assaults

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of attacking two people Sunday in separate assaults.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers responded just before noon to multiple calls about the same man, later identified as Diante T. Johnson, 19. Police said the first occurred when Johnson knocked on a door on Pond View Court. When someone answered, Johnson asked him if he was “AC” and then punched him in the face, police said.

Johnson proceeded to puncture one of the tires of the victim’s vehicle, police said.

After leaving Pond View Court, police said, Johnson walked through a yard in the 1800 block of Richmond Lane and got into an argument with a homeowner. Johnson took property belonging to the homeowner and threw it on a roof, police said.

Johnson continued walking until he got to a home in the 2800 block of Sterling Drive. There, Johnson punched a person in the face who was cleaning out his garage, police said. The victim and Johnson struggled until Johnson fled west toward Dover Street, where he was arrested.

Sgt. Derek Frank said Johnson didn’t have any “personal connection” to anyone he is accused of assaulting. He was hospitalized after his arrest and later booked at the Johnson County Jail.

He now faces two counts of assault causing bodily injury and one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief. He was held on a $3,000 cash bail or surety bond.

