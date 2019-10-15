Public Safety

Driver in Iowa City fatal crash investigation identified

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police have identified the lone occupant of a vehicle found dead after a crash Monday afternoon.

Police said Diane Fritts, 49, of Iowa City, was found dead in a vehicle when officers responded to the area of North First Avenue and Scott Boulevard around 2:41 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Fritts’ cause of death and contributing circumstances remain under investigation, police said.

Police said Tuesday Fritts was alone at the time of the crash.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

