Driver in Iowa City fatal crash investigation identified

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police have identified the lone occupant of a vehicle found dead after a crash Monday afternoon.

Police said Diane Fritts, 49, of Iowa City, was found dead in a vehicle when officers responded to the area of North First Avenue and Scott Boulevard around 2:41 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Fritts’ cause of death and contributing circumstances remain under investigation, police said.

Police said Tuesday Fritts was alone at the time of the crash.

