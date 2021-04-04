Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man arrested after shots-fired incident near downtown bar

The Gazette

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man early Sunday morning following a fight outside Hazzard County American Saloon and after a gunshot was heard nearby.

At 12:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to the bar, at 402 Second Ave. SE, for a report of two individuals fighting outside, one of whom was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they did not find anyone fighting but heard a gunshot from near the intersection of Second Avenue and Third Street SE, according to a news release.

Officers were told the man who fired the gun was seen getting into a white pickup truck. In the 400 block of Third Avenue SE, police made a traffic stop with a white 2011 Ford 150.

Based on their investigation and recovery of a 9 mm handgun in the pickup, a passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Devoniere R. Jackson, was identified as the one who fired the gun. He was arrested on suspicion of reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and marijuana possession. He had a warrant through the Webster County Sheriff’s Office for failure to pay child support.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson had pressed the handgun into the leg of another man to intimidate him and also fired the gun into the air while other people were present.

The driver of the pickup was identified as 29-year-old Daniel R. Turnis of Cedar Rapids. He was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. Jackson and Turnis were taken to the Linn County Jail.

A shell casing was found in the roadway and no injuries or property damage were reported.

