Des Moines woman faces vehicular homicide in death of 14-year-old moped driver

A 26-year-old Des Moines woman faces charges of vehicular homicide in connection with the 2018 death of a 14-year-old riding a moped in Fayette County.

Kelli Jo Mitchell, 26, of Des Moines, faces charges of vehicular homicide (reckless driving) and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Investigators spent more than two years on the case and say that Michael hit Kaiden Estling, of Maynard, who was southbound on Highway 150 about two-and-a-half miles south of Fayette. Michael then fled the scene after the collision. After multiple lifesaving attempts, Estling died at the scene.

Michael made an initial appearance in Fayette County District Court on Friday and was ordered held on a $50,000 cash-only bail.