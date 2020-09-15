Public Safety

Des Moines teen dies in shooting police say was self-defense

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who shot and killed one teenager and injured another in Des Moines on Monday will not be charged after authorities determined he was acting in self-defense, police announced.

Police said two 16-year-old males who both had handguns tried to rob a group of people in north Des Moines. An adult man in the group drew his gun and fired several times, hitting the teenagers, police said.

The man had a concealed carry permit for his gun.

Liem Deng, of Des Moines, died in the shooting. The other teenager remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

After an investigation and consultation with the Polk County Attorney’s office, the shooting was ruled justified self-defense and no charges will be filed, police said.

The robbery investigation is continuing.

