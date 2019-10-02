Public Safety

Police kill cow that had run loose in downtown Des Moines, neighborhoods

Associated Press
Cow wandering through Des Moines neighborhood. (Image from Des Moines Police Facebook video)
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shot a cow officers had tried to round up as it rambled across downtown Des Moines and nearby neighborhoods.

Police say the animal was found and killed Tuesday night.

The cow was first spotted around 10 p.m. Monday in the East Village area of downtown. Officers tried to catch it for nearly three hours before it vanished into a forested area along the Des Moines River, north of downtown near Birdland Marina.

A police Facebook post says: “We’re cops, not cowboys; it got away.”

Police say they don’t know how the cow got loose downtown.

