Public Safety

Iowa juvenile charged in brutal deaths of dog, kitten

Minor faces two counts of animal torture in Des Moines case

Associated Press

DES MOINES — Authorities in Des Moines have charged a juvenile with two counts of animal torture in the brutal deaths of a dog and a kitten, officials said.

The incidents were discovered last week at a Des Moines apartment complex, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said Friday in a news release.

Animal Services officers called to the complex July 17 found an adult dog that had been disemboweled but still was alive, the release said. The ARL said the dog’s injuries were so horrific that officers immediately euthanized the dog to end its suffering. Later the same day, animal officers again were sent to the complex, where they found an 8-week-old kitten that had suffered a traumatic death.

Animal torture in Iowa is an aggravated misdemeanor. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

