Coralville man accused of holding woman captive in bedroom

CORALVILLE — A Coralville man is accused of holding a woman captive in her bedroom and threatening her with a knife.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, around 5 a.m. Dec. 28, 22-year-old Derrick J. Steger entered a bedroom in a Coralville home and woke up the woman sleeping there. Police said Steger took the woman’s phone and threatened her with a knife.

Police said the woman was kept in her bedroom for two hours as Steger threatened to kill her and himself with the knife. He was eventually arrested and faces charges of false imprisonment, domestic assault while displaying a weapon and obstruction of emergency communications, all misdemeanors.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com