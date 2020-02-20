Deer sent flying by car crashes into 2nd car, killing SE Iowa driver

SIGOURNEY, Iowa — A deer sent flying when it was hit by a car in southeast Iowa crashed through the window of a second car, killing its driver, the Iowa State Patrol said.
The accident happened a little after 7 p.m. Wednesday on Iowa Highway 92, just west of Sigourney. The deer went onto the roadway from the north ditch and was struck by a westbound car, the patrol said. The deer was knocked into the air and then went through the windshield of an eastbound car.
The dead driver was identified as Donald Burdick, 45, who lived in North English.
