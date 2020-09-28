Decision regarding former Cedar Rapids police officer Lucas Jones' termination appeal could take weeks

Former Cedar Rapids Police officer Lucas Jones, who was fired in June and has since appealed his termination, likely won’t learn whether he can return to police work until late November.

Last week, after two days of hearings and roughly 20 hours of witness testimony before the city’s Public Service Commission, attorneys representing Jones and the police department were asked to submit their closing arguments in writing along with legal brief presenting their legal arguments as to whether Jones’ position with CRPD should have been terminated.

Jones’ attorney Skylar Limkemann said those documents are due to the commission on Oct. 26.

The attorneys will each have one week after that to respond to the other’s legal arguments. Those responses will be due Nov. 2.

Limkemann estimated the commission’s deliberations could likely last weeks after that, stating he didn’t expect a ruling until after Thanksgiving.

Jones was fired from the department on June 18 after an internal investigation allegedly revealed he had violated department policy during a traffic stop on Oct. 30, 2016 and lied about it.

Jones became a lightning rod for the department after a traffic stop two days later where he and motorist Jerime Mitchell got into a physical altercation that ended with Jones shooting Mitchell, paralyzing him.

In that Oct. 30, 2016, traffic stop at the heart of Jones’ termination, Jones had pulled over a Black woman in a Ford sport utility vehicle. A check of her record showed she had a suspended license.

But instead of arresting the woman and impounding the SUV, Jones opted to allow the woman’s father to pick up the vehicle. Jones testified the woman had no outstanding arrest warrants or significant criminal history and he didn’t see her as a threat to the community.

The traffic stop, however, was called into question when Jones’ body-worn microphone cut out, making it impossible to hear what happened during part of the stop. That raised the question of whether it malfunctioned or was deliberately shut off.

Roughly 36 hours later — in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2016 — Jones shot Mitchell during a traffic stop near Coe College.

Authorities said Jones, who is white, stopped Mitchell, who is Black, after spotting a light out on the pickup truck’s license plate. An altercation ensued and Mitchell got into his pickup truck and drove away with Jones caught on the door. Jones shot Mitchell three times and the truck crashed.

Although police later said Mitchell was in possession of marijuana, a scale and cash, he was not charged. A grand jury looking into the shooting cleared Jones.

Jones’ body-worn microphone, however, did not record during the stop with Mitchell — much like it did not record two nights earlier with that female driver.

Protesters — who took to the streets this summer after Minnesota man George Floyd was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes — called for Jones’ ouster.

The former officer asserts he was let go to appease protesters and city leaders — and that, in effect, accusations leveled against him from the internal affairs investigation into the other traffic stop are a smoke screen to rid of him.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Police chief Wayne Jerman testified during last week’s appeal hearing that Jones’ termination had nothing to do with the Mitchell case. Instead, he said, Jones was terminated for violations of departmental policies and the inconsistent explanations he said Jones gave.

The termination letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Gazette through an open records request, outlines several violations, most significantly that Jones lied during an internal affairs investigation and also lied while under oath during a deposition.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com