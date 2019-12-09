Public Safety

Iowa City man accused of sexual abuse

Deante L. Cole
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of assaulting a woman in a hotel room this summer.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, on July 14, 26-year-old Deante L. Cole followed a woman and her friends to hotelVetro, where the woman and her friends had a suite. Police said the woman reported going to bed around 3 a.m. Cole then followed the woman to bed and proceeded to sexually assault her, police said.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the sexual assault.

Cole — who was initially not located — has now been arrested and faces one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

