Public Safety

Dead body found in wooded area off of Interstate 380

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found in a vehicle located in a wood area off of northbound U.S. Interstate 380 Thursday morning.

According to a police media release, at 9:41 a.m. Thursday officers and firefighters were dispatched to a possible vehicle accident north of 76th Avenue SW. Police say a property owner located the vehicle in the wooded area and indicated that there was a person inside.

Emergency responders arrived and confirmed that the person inside the vehicle was a deceased adult male, believed to be roughly 25-30 years of age.

The investigation into the circumstances behind this person’s death is continuing, and police say they have no other information to release about the incident.

