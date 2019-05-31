Public Safety

Man dies in apparent drowning at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — Authorities are investigating the apparent drowning of a man Friday at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City.

Authorities were called at 3:42 p.m. by someone witnessing an apparent drowning, according to a news release.

A man’s body was recovered from the southwest part of the lake near the shelter on the park’s peninsula, the release said.

Identification of the man is being withheld, pending notification of family members.

The city-owned Trueblood Recreation Area is a 152-acre park with a 96-acre lake in south Iowa City.

The death is being investigated by Iowa City police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County medical examiner. The Johnson County Dive Team assisted at the lake.

