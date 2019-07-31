Public Safety

Iowa City officer shot by BB gun will be identified after DCI interview, agency says

Cierra Lewis
Cierra Lewis

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is working to interview the Iowa City police officer who shot a woman Monday after she shot him in the face multiple times with a BB gun, officials said.

Once that interview has taken place, the officer will be identified, said DCI Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn.

“That has not been locked in yet,” Rahn said of the interview. “We’re trying to get that done sooner rather than later. As soon as we get that interview conducted, we’ll push something out identifying the officer.”

Rahn said he hoped the interview would take place in the next few days or early next week. Authorities announced Tuesday night that the officer — who suffered a “serious injury requiring medical treatment,” according to criminal complaints — had been released from the hospital.

Authorities said 25-year-old Cierra M. Lewis shot the officer in the face multiple times with a BB gun, then the officer fired his weapon, striking Lewis. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the DCI investigates.

Lewis was released from the hospital Tuesday and arrested. Police said Lewis was suspected of shoplifting at a business at 11 Highway 1 West around 3:30 p.m. Monday. As the officer was investigating the incident, Lewis allegedly refused the officers commands, pulled the BB gun and shot the officer.

Lewis faces charges of willful injury causing serious injury and assault with a weapon on a peace officer, both felonies. She appeared before a judge Wednesday, and her bond for the two charges was set at $75,000 cash or surety. She will be represented by the Johnson County Public Defender’s Office.

If convicted of both charges, Lewis could spend up to 15 years in prison.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

JoEllen Browning slaying investigation in Iowa City 'not on the back burner,' DCI says

Multiple trucks stolen during Johnson County crime spree

Live coverage, day 5: Cody Brown manslaughter trial

Woman who shot Iowa City police officer multiple times with BB gun arrested after release from hospital

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

PHOTOS: Steam engine Big Boy No. 4014 crosses Iowa

CRST awarded $15.5 million over competitor's alleged truck driver poaching

Geonetric to revamp websites for three not-for-profits in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Marion

Iowa drivers buying blackout license plates in droves

College Commons apartments, businesses opening throughout August in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.