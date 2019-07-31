Iowa City officer shot by BB gun will be identified after DCI interview, agency says

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is working to interview the Iowa City police officer who shot a woman Monday after she shot him in the face multiple times with a BB gun, officials said.

Once that interview has taken place, the officer will be identified, said DCI Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn.

“That has not been locked in yet,” Rahn said of the interview. “We’re trying to get that done sooner rather than later. As soon as we get that interview conducted, we’ll push something out identifying the officer.”

Rahn said he hoped the interview would take place in the next few days or early next week. Authorities announced Tuesday night that the officer — who suffered a “serious injury requiring medical treatment,” according to criminal complaints — had been released from the hospital.

Authorities said 25-year-old Cierra M. Lewis shot the officer in the face multiple times with a BB gun, then the officer fired his weapon, striking Lewis. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the DCI investigates.

Lewis was released from the hospital Tuesday and arrested. Police said Lewis was suspected of shoplifting at a business at 11 Highway 1 West around 3:30 p.m. Monday. As the officer was investigating the incident, Lewis allegedly refused the officers commands, pulled the BB gun and shot the officer.

Lewis faces charges of willful injury causing serious injury and assault with a weapon on a peace officer, both felonies. She appeared before a judge Wednesday, and her bond for the two charges was set at $75,000 cash or surety. She will be represented by the Johnson County Public Defender’s Office.

If convicted of both charges, Lewis could spend up to 15 years in prison.

