DCI releases identity of Iowa City police officer shot by BB gun before returning fire

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified Michael Clark as the Iowa City police officer injured by a BB gun earlier this week.

The DCI announced Thursday it had interviewed officers Clark and Trai Bunch as part of its investigation into Monday’s officer-involved shooting of Cierra M. Lewis, 25.

“Both officers provided voluntary statements and have cooperated with the investigation,” the DCI said in a news release. “Preliminary findings indicate Officer Clark discharged his duty weapon in response to a threat imposed upon him by Lewis.”

Authorities previously said Lewis was suspect of shoplifting at Starbucks, 11 Highway 1 West, around 3:29 p.m. Monday. During that investigation, Lewis refused Clark’s commands and pulled a BB gun, police said. Lewis shot at Clark multiple times, hitting him in the face and causing a “serious injury requiring medical treatment.” Clark responded by firing his gun and hit Lewis, authorities said.

DCI said Bunch arrived on the scene right after the shooting took place and helped to arrest Lewis. Bunch did not fire a weapon during the incident, DCI said.

Clark and Lewis were hospitalized, but both have been released. Upon her discharge, Lewis was arrested on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and assault with a weapon on a peace officer,

She remains in custody on a $75,000 cash or surety bond.

Clark has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, which will make a determination on whether Clark’s use of force was justified.

