DCI investigating after three people found dead at Bancroft residence

The death of three people in Bancroft, a town in Kossuth County, has sparked an investigation by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

According to a media release, at 8:13 a.m. Frikday the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting two dead people at 524 S. Morehouse Street. Officers with the Bancroft Police Department were then dispatched to the residence and found three dead people, the original two reported and a third person.

The incident is under investigation by the Bancroft Police Department, the Kossuth County Sheriff’ Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Namnes of the deceased will be released upon the notification of family and the completion of autopsies by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and they said they feel there is no on-going threat to the public.

