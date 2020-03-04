10-year-old boy testifies sexual abuse happened during religion lesson in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — A 10-year-old boy testified Wednesday he was sure his former Hebrew teacher, while playing a game during a lesson last year, took him into a storage room and molested him.

The boy, then 9-years-old, admitted he didn’t immediately tell anyone about the sexual abuse by David M. Weltman, a former director of Hillel House — a Jewish student organization. At first, he thought it was an accident but realized later it wasn’t when another incident happened with Weltman.

Weltman, 29, now of Skokie Ill., is on trial this week in Johnson County District Court for second-degree sexual abuse. He is accused of sexually abusing the 9-year-old boy between Feb. 1 and March 31, 2019 at the Hillel House, 122 E. Market St. in Iowa City.

The trial is expected to last through Thursday or Friday.

The boy also told the jury about a trip to Israel with his sister and mother, which was helped planned by Weltman, on March 13-24, 2019. The trip was for his sister’s bat mitzvah, when she turned 13, and he wasn’t initially invited to go but then plans changed and he and Weltman were included on the trip.

The boy said he didn’t stay with his mother the entire time. His mother and sister stayed at the home of Weltman’s friends and he stayed, at least one night, with Weltman in another place.

Assistant Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann-Smith asked if he would have rather stayed with his mother and he said yes. There was room where his mother and sister stayed, he said.

During this night away from his family, Weltman told him to take a shower, which the boy hadn’t planned. He said Weltman turned on the shower for him and he had to take off his clothes. While in the shower, Weltman came in to see if there were towels and looked at the boy in the shower.

Zimmermann-Smith asked if that made him “feel uncomfortable” and the boy said it did.

The 10-year-old told his mother about the shower incident when they got back to Iowa, and then a few days later, he also told her about the sexual abuse during the Hebrew lesson.

The boy said he finally told his mother after Weltman was playing a game with him during the Israel trip. Weltman put him on his lap and was holding him tight and wouldn’t let the him down. The boy said this had happened before during a lesson.

The child said he didn’t like it and started crying and yelling. After these incidents in Israel he realized the earlier inappropriate touching wasn’t an accident.

He told his mother and she reported it to police.

Iowa City police Detective Gabe Cook testified that DNA evidence is not commonly found in sexual assaults. He also said it’s typical that those reporting sexual abuse don’t make complaints immediately after an incident.

Cook said the boy’s mother reported the sexual abuse to police April 3 of last year. Some time later, after he interviewed the mother the next day, he set up a time to interview Weltman but that meeting never happened, he said.

Christopher Foster, Weltman’s lawyer, during his opening, asked the jury to think about why the prosecutor has asked the mother to testify about the Israel trip, which is after the alleged abuse. Foster said this is because nothing happened then and the prosecution has no proof.

Another child witness who was there last year with the 9-year-old, also taking a Hebrew lesson with Weltman, will testify he didn’t see anything happen that day, Foster said.

Iowa Hillel, on the edge of the University of Iowa campus, works with university students and Jewish student organizations but is not a part of the UI. Weltman met annually with UI administrators as part of the Campus Ministries leadership group, UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said last year after Weltman was charged.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Weltman joined Hillel in July 2016. He was placed on administrative leave when the organization learned about the allegations and then terminated by Iowa Hillel, according to officials.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com