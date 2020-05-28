Public Safety

Illinois man who molested 9-year-old Hebrew student asks court for in-home detention

Judge will issue written ruling

Defense attorney Christopher Foster (right) and defendant David Weltman (center) listen to assistant Johnson County attorney Rachel Zimmermann-Smith as she gives the state's opening statement during Weltman's trial at the Johnson County Courthouse in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Weltman is accused of sexually abusing a then 9-year-old boy during a Hebrew lesson at Iowa Hillel, where Weltman was the director of the student Jewish organization. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — An Illinois man who has been convicted of molesting a 9-year-old boy is asking a judge to give him in-home detention pending his sentencing next month.

David M. Weltman, 29, of Skokie, Ill., a former director of Hillel House, a student Jewish organization, was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse by a Johnson County jury in March. He molested the child during a Hebrew lesson between Feb. 1 and March 31, 2019, according to testimony.

Christopher Foster, Weltman’s lawyer, argued Thursday during a hearing by phone in Johnson County District Court that Iowa law states the court can order “any person” held in a county jail to serve in-home detention if the county sheriff has “certified to the court that the jail has an in-home detention program.”

Foster said he understands the prosecution will argue that second-degree sexual abuse is a class B forcible felony, which is ineligible for release on bail and in-home detention is a form of bail, but there is a distinction between the two and the plain language of the statute says “any person” being held in a county jail could be granted in-home detention if the sheriff has a program and the court permits.

Weltman is asking for the in-home detention because he is facing a mandatory minimum of over 17 and up to 25 years in prison and had been unable to take care of his financial and family matters while in jail, Foster said. Weltman would like the chance to visit with his parents in person. His parents, who live in Illinois, are elderly and won’t be able to visit him in prison because they are at risk for the coronavirus. They also can’t visit him now in jail because the jail isn’t allowing in-person visits due to the pandemic.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Oubonh White said in-home detention is allowed by the jail but only for someone convicted of a misdemeanor sentence — usually less than a year. It isn’t given to defendants convicted of class A or class B forcible felonies. Defendants pending sentencing on a forcible felony are ineligible for release on bail. In-home detention is a form of request for bail and there is no legal authority to grants this, she noted.

White also argued that Weltman lives in Skokie, Ill., and due to the pandemic there is no interstate compact agreement between states to monitor a defendant convicted in one state but living in another state on probation or pretrial release. This makes Weltman a flight risk because the sheriff’s office can’t track him and he had contacts internationally — in Israel — according to trial testimony.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Chad Kepros asked Foster about Weltman living in Illinois, but he clarified that if Weltman was granted in-home detention, he would be staying in Iowa City pending sentencing.

Foster also said Weltman already gave up his passport to the Iowa Department of Corrections, and pointed out international travel at this time is restricted because of the coronavirus crisis.

Kepros said he would take the issue under advisement and make a written ruling in a day or two.

During trial, the victim, who is now 10, testified that his former Hebrew teacher, while playing a game during a lesson last year, picked him up, took him into a storage room and molested him. He didn’t immediately tell anyone about the abuse.

At first, the boy, then 9, thought it was an accident but realized later it wasn’t after another incident where Weltman inappropriately touched him again during a trip to Isreal with his family and Weltman.

The boy told his mother that this had happened before during a Hebrew lesson. The child said he didn’t like it and started crying and yelling.

Iowa Hillel, on the edge of the University of Iowa campus, works with university students and Jewish student organizations but is not a part of the UI.

