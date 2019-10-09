Marion man dead after Linn County crash on Robins Road Tuesday

A Marion man has died after a single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids Tuesday.

David Greene, 77, of Marion, was driving an SUV at about 3:40 p.m. when he lost control and struck a tree at 2768 E. Robins Road, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. They believe Greene had a medical event that caused him to leave the roadway.

Greene, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries and pronounced deceased there. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to his obituary, a memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Monday at Echo Hill Presbyterian Church in Marion.