Man nabbed driving stolen vehicle in southeast Cedar Rapids, police say

Police arrested a 24-year-old man Friday after it was determined during a traffic stop in southeast Cedar Rapids that he was driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, David Bryant III, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic that had been reported stolen when officers initiated a traffic stop just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Higley Ave. and 19th Street SE.

The vehicle had been reported stolen on October 20, according to police. It had been overnight parked in parking lot near C Avenue and 14th Street NE. Police said it’s possible an extra key may have been left inside the vehicle. Police said there was no known connection between Bryant and the vehicle owner.

Police said Bryant told officers he had gotten the vehicle from another individual.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a Milwaukee 12-volt impact driver that had been reported stolen out of Indiana, as well as several electronic items and bank cards that did not belong to Bryant.

A baggie of methamphetamine and a pipe were also found in the vehicle, according to the police.

Police said the owner of the vehicle was able to identify items other than the vehicle that belonged to her.

Bryant faces charges of second-degree theft, possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree theft and no driver’s license.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com