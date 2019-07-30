Walker man accused of abusing autistic teen was city council member, substitute teacher

WALKER — The Walker man accused last week of sexually abusing an autistic teen served on the town’s City Council and was a substitute teacher in area schools.

David J. Brown, 61, resigned from the Walker City Council on Monday, just days after being charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after a woman told investigators she walked in on Brown on July 12 while he was allegedly engaged in sexual behavior with the boy.

Brown was arrested July 25 and booked into Linn County Jail but has since been released on cash bonds totaling $20,000.

Appointed by council vote May 13, Brown served on the council for only a few months when the allegations were made. He resigned Monday, according to the Linn County Auditor’s Office.

Additionally, Renee Nelson, director of communications for the Grant Wood Area Education Agency, said Monday that Brown’s standing as a substitute teacher in the area has been rendered “inactive,” meaning he no longer is available for teaching assignments.

Grant Wood AEA works with school districts to centralize and cost-share many processes, including the coordination and placement of substitute teachers, Nelson said. When hired, however, substitutes are considered at-will employees of the individual school districts.

Background checks for these positions are extensive, Nelson said.

“These substitute teacher placements require thorough background checks and accreditation examination through the Board of Educational Examiners,” she said Monday in an email to The Gazette.

“Staff successfully completed a background check on David Jonathan Brown when he registered as a substitute teacher in the system on May 5, 2017,” she added. “There were no charges indicated until his recent charge on July 12.”

Iowa court records confirm that Brown previously had no criminal record.

Brown’s name has since been removed from the agency’s substitute teacher assignment system, Nelson said, and the districts he substituted in have removed him from their lists.

Records provided by Grant Wood AEA indicate Brown filled multiple substitute teaching posts over the past two years at area elementary, middle, intermediate and high schools.

Assignments have included teaching physical education, language arts, science, math and business education. The schools he taught at most frequently were Center Point-Urbana middle and high schools. Records show his last documented teaching assignment was May 10, three days before he was appointed to the City Council.

The Gazette reached out Monday to Walker Mayor James Voss and the four remaining council members — Rob Dunn, Kene Shoop, Rozena McVey and Paul Neilson — for more information. McVey and Shoop declined to comment. Voice messages and emails for the mayor and other council members went unanswered.

The Gazette also contacted Brown, who declined to comment, but later contacted The Gazette and expressed remorse.

“There have been an awful lot of people hurt by this,” he said. “And I don’t expect you to have compassion for me, but I ask that you at least have compassion for my family.”

Brown made his initial appearance in Linn County District Court on Friday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com