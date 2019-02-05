Public Safety

Davenport duo steal $1,500 in goods from Iowa City Menards, complaints show

IOWA CITY — A Davenport duo were arrested Monday after they allegedly stole more than $1,500 worth of items from a Menards in Iowa City.

According to the criminal complaints, Gregory A. Bubenyak, 58, and Lyda L. Bubenyak, 43, were seen on the store’s video surveillance entering Menards, 2605 Naples Ave., about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

While in the store, the criminal complaints state they put a garbage can into a shopping cart and proceeded to fill the bin with multiple items.

According to the complaints, video surveillance showed the pair then “stashed (the garbage can) toward the rear exit to the lumberyard,” which is a fenced-in, outdoor yard adjacent to the Menards building.

The complaints state the Bubenyaks then pulled their vehicle into the yard to pick up a “low-dollar” order from the lumberyard and loaded the garbage can into their vehicle.

The two were taken into custody Monday, according to the complaints, and each face a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony.

