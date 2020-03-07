Davenport man faces attempted murder charges for shooting at law enforcement

IOWA COUNTY – A Davenport man faces two counts of attempted murder for shooting at two law enforcement officials attempting to bring him into custody Saturday morning.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a car on fire near the 226 mile marker on Interstate 80 around 9:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities found a 1996 Oldsmobile that had been reported stolen out of Davenport. The vehicle had also been involved in an armed robbery in Davenport earlier in the day.

Authorities searched for the driver of the vehicle for several hours, but were unable to locate him, the sheriff’s office said.

At 5:42 a.m. Saturday, Iowa County deputies found a subject – later identified as Jeremy L. Krapp, 31, of Davenport – walking alongside the interstate near the 225 exit after receiving reports of a man walking close to traffic. The sheriff’s office said when deputies tried to approach Krapp, he pulled a handgun on them and ran into a nearby field. Officers from area law enforcement agencies joined in the search for Krapp.

The sheriff’s said several minutes into the search, Krapp shot a handgun at a patrol vehicle, narrowly avoiding an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office and a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy. The patrol vehicle’s rear window was shot out, authorities said.

Authorities said Krapp crawled into a culvert to hide from his pursuers. Using an Iowa County Emergency Management aerial drone, law enforcement was successful in locating Krapp.

Tactical officers from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Metro Special Response Team and the Iowa State Patrol were called to the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said Krapp fired another shot at law enforcement and lit several small fires in the grassy area around the culvert.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Using armored vehicles from the Linn and Johnson county sheriffs’ offices, officers were able to approach Krapp. He then surrendered to authorities, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Krapp was arrested and, in addition to two counts of attempted murder, faces two counts of assaulting peace officers while displaying a firearm and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Krapp remains in custody at the Iowa County Jail.

The Iowa Count Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Johnson and Linn County sheriffs’ offices; the Marengo, Williamsburg and North Liberty police departments; Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DNR, Iowa County Emergency Management, Iowa County EMS and the Williamsburg fire department.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com