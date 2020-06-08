Davenport man who pointed gun at Iowa County deputies, shot at DNR vehicle, pleads to lesser charges

IOWA COUNTY — A Davenport man, who pointed a gun at two Iowa County deputies and then fired his gun vehicle occupied by two other law enforcement officers, was convicted Monday of amended charges and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Jeremy Krapp, 31, originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, pleaded guilty in writing to two counts of assault on a peace officer, and one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-third offense.

Iowa County Attorney Tim McMeen, in amended charges document, said the firearms offenses each have a mandatory five years to serve before being eligible for parole.

Iowa County deputies responded March 7 to a car on fire near 226 mile marker on Interstate 80 around 9:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The 1996 Oldsmobile they found had been reported as stolen out of Davenport and it also had been involved in an armed robbery in Davenport earlier in the day.

Law enforcement searched for the driver of the Oldsmobile for several hours but never found him.

Early the next morning, Iowa County deputies found the driver, later identified as Krapp, who was walking alongside the interstate near the 225 exit after receiving reports of a man walking close to traffic.

When deputies attempted to approach Krapp, he pulled a handgun on them and ran into a nearby field.

Authorities said Krapp crawled into a culvert, and an Iowa County Emergency

Management aerial drone was used to locate Krappe.

Tactical officers from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Metro Special Response Team and the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Krapp then fired a handgun at a Department of Natural Resources truck that was occupied by Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Chad Bolen, who was seated on the passenger side, and conservation officer Jeff Harrison was sitting in the driver’s seat, according to court documents. Neither men were injured.

At some point, Krapp also pointed or displayed the handgun at two other law enforcement, deputy Andrew Pahl and deputy Steve Fisher, while they were in their patrol vehicles. Krapp didn’t fire his weapon and neither deputy was injured.

Krapp has been convicted of burglary, dominion or control of a firearm by a felon, and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Scott County.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever accepted the plea agreement, which shows Krapp faces up to 10 years on the intimidation with a dangerous weapon, up to five years each on the two assault convictions, and up to five on the possession of a firearm and drug convictions, for a total of up to 30 years in prison. McKeever suspended all of his fines.

Krapp waived his right to appeal and his right to have a presentencing report, according to the plea.

Sentencing hasn’t been set at this time.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com