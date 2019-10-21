Iowa City man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries dating back to 2015

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man wanted for crimes dating back to 2015 was arrested Friday after attempting to break into several apartment units.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to 201 Woodside Dr. around 7:35 p.m. Oct. 18 after a resident called to report an attempted burglary as other burglaries were being attempted and viewed on surveillance cameras.

When police arrived on the scene, they did not find a suspect, but found several apartment doors had been tampered with. A short time later, the same resident called to report the suspect — later identified as 25-year-old Darell A. Henry — was back and trying to break into an apartment again, police said.

Officers returned to the scene and found Henry. Police said Henry charged at the officers and struck them. He continued running until he ran into a nearby pond. Police ordered Henry to swim toward the officers. He was pulled out and taken into custody.

In addition to being arrested on charges related to that night’s activities, Henry was also arrested for warrants related to previous crimes. According to Iowa City police:

On Jan. 1, 2016, officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Muscatine Avenue for a burglary. The resident came home to find a back door forced open, a broken window and blood throughout the home. The resident told police drawers and jewelry boxes had been gone through and an unknown amount of jewelry — including two antique pocket watches — were missing. Henry was developed as a suspect and when police searched the garbage set on his curb, they found an antique pocket watch and drug-related items.

A search warrant was served at Henry’s residence at 1405 Pine St. and police found more items belonging to the victim were found. Investigators also found Henry’s DNA matched that of the DNA found at the scene of the burglary.

In a separate incident on Jan. 7, 2016, police said Henry kicked in the front door of a residence in the 2000 block of Waterfront Drive while the victim was sleeping. The resident woke up and Henry fled on foot. Police used boot prints in the snow to track Henry from the scene.

In another incident, on Dec. 24, 2015, police said a truck driver delivering food to 2 Dogs Pub, 1505 S. First Ave., when he noticed a man walking suspiciously around his truck cab. After making another delivery a short distance away, the driver returned to the truck to discover his backpack and its contents were missing.

When police were investigating the 2016 burglaries, they discovered the truck driver’s backpack at Henry’s residence.

Henry now faces one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, and one count each of attempted second-degree burglary, attempted third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, assault on peace officers, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

