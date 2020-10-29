North Liberty man accused of sexually abusing a child

NORTH LIBERTY — A North Liberty man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, 33-year-old Daniel J. Walshire abused a girl under the age of 12 at a North Liberty residence sometime between June 1 and July 10, 2020.

Walshire was arrested and faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; and indecent contract with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charges carry a potential 27-year prison sentence.

