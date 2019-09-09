Public Safety

Eastern Iowa man dies at UIHC after explosion at home last month

Associated Press

PRESTON, Iowa — Authorities say a man died at a hospital after being injured in an explosion at his home in eastern Iowa.

Law-Jones Funeral Home in Preston says 39-year-old Daniel Miller died last week at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. He’d been taken there after the Aug. 16 blast and fire at his home in Preston. He was alone in the home.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated. Deputies say he told them before being taken from the scene that the last thing he remembered before the explosion was lighting a candle.

