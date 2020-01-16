Public Safety

Blairstown man killed in head-on Benton County crash Wednesday

An Iowa State Patrol squad car. (Gazette file photo)
An Iowa State Patrol squad car. (Gazette file photo)
The Gazette

Authorities have released the names of two individuals involved in a fatal Benton County crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Dakota P. Schorg, 21, of Blairstown, was killed in the head-on collision and Robert R. Clark, 39, of Watkins, was injured.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at about 2 p.m. Wednesday a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Clark was traveling east on 77th Street Drive near 27th Avenue when it collided with a westbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Schorg. The reason for the Trailblazer colliding with the oncoming vehicle is still under investigation, according to the report.

The investigation is being conducted by the Iowa State Patrol, with assistance on the scene by Benton County municipalities.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man fatally shot and dumped in Cedar Rapids alley remained unsolved crime for nearly two years

Machete-wielding man arrested for trespass, harassment in Iowa City

Grinnell man accused of leading Johnson County deputies on hourlong pursuit

Missing: Cedar Rapids man disappeared more than 2 months ago, his family wants answers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hearing in Michelle Martinko murder case to focus on Jerry Burns' 'deviant' computer activity

Judge reluctantly affirms punishment he believes to be inadequate for Board of Regents bargaining tactics

Gov. Kim Reynolds' trust fund fill is good news, with flaws

'Color Purple' musical runs emotional spectrum

No rest for Iowa City's own The Recliners

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.