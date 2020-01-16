Blairstown man killed in head-on Benton County crash Wednesday

Authorities have released the names of two individuals involved in a fatal Benton County crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Dakota P. Schorg, 21, of Blairstown, was killed in the head-on collision and Robert R. Clark, 39, of Watkins, was injured.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at about 2 p.m. Wednesday a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Clark was traveling east on 77th Street Drive near 27th Avenue when it collided with a westbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Schorg. The reason for the Trailblazer colliding with the oncoming vehicle is still under investigation, according to the report.

The investigation is being conducted by the Iowa State Patrol, with assistance on the scene by Benton County municipalities.