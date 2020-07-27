Public Safety

19-year-old Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually abusing seven-year-old girl for two years

Dakota Kilburg
Police arrested a 19-year-old Cedar Rapids man Friday after a seven-year-old girl reported he had sexually abused her over the course of two years.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police Dakota J.E. Kilburg had subjected her to a series of sex acts between August 2018 and June 2020 at a residence in northwest Cedar Rapids.

Investigators later interviewed Kilburg, who allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the girl, but claimed he had only done so once, according to the complaint.

Kilburg faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

