CRPD to host safety class for runners, joggers and walkers

CEDAR RAPIDS - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is hosting a free safety class on Thursday for area runners, joggers and walkers.

The “Running, Jogging & Walking Survival Strategies” program aims help those who enjoy the area trails, parks and recreational areas to learn various ways to stay safe.

The class will be led by Police Investigator Sarah Lacina, who will share with participants tips to strengthen their mindset and empower individuals about their personal safety. 

Lacina was the winner of CBS Television’s Survivor: Game Changers in 2017 and completed seven marathons in seven days on seven continents as part of the World Marathon Challenge in 2018. 

The program starts at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Whipple Auditorium at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, 450 5 Avenue SE.

For more information about this event, visit the Cedar Rapids Police Department on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cedarrapidspolicedepartment.

