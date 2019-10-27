CRPD issues Operation Quickfind for Tyquandis Gordon, 11

Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Tyquandis Latwuan Gordon was last seen in the 1900 block of Park Avenue SE on Friday afternoon.

He is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds, mixed race and has dog bite scars on his right arm. Tyquandis was wearing black tennis shoes, black pants and a black sweatshirt with a red stripe.

According to the media notification, he has PTSD, is bipolar and has explosive disorder.

Anyone with knowledge of Tyquandis’ location is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.