Crop duster hit power lines, tree before deadly crash in Sumner

SUMNER — A preliminary report from federal aviation safety officials said a crop duster plane involved in a fatal crash in northeast Iowa hit power lines before going down Aug. 9.

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board, released Thursday, said a witness told investigators the airplane flew “very low” over his home early that morning and he was “amazed it cleared the trees.”

The fiery crash in Sumner killed the pilot, David Baker, 56, of Swedesburg, who was flying from Mount Pleasant to Oelwein.

The report doesn’t list a definitive cause of the crash.

But it said the plane hit a set of power lines about 40 feet high, hit a second set of power lines, a roof-mounted antenna and a utility pole before crossing Highway 93 and crashing into a tree.