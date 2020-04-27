Crews put out Iowa City fire

IOWA CITY — A Sunday night fire caused an estimated $6,000 in damage to an Iowa City home.

According to an Iowa City Fire Department news release, crews were called to 2801 Highway 6 E., lot 384 at 10:18 p.m. Sunday for a report of a manufactured home that was engulfed in flames. Responding firefighters arrived on scene eight minutes later and encountered a fire near the entrance of the home that was mostly on the exterior.

The fire was put out within about five minutes, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

