Credit card skimmers, $13,000 cash and 92 gift cards found by police in Hiawatha arrest

A Houston duo faces theft and ongoing criminal conduct charges after officers found them with credit card skimming devices, $13,000 cash and 92 gift cards, according to court records.

Romica Martuica, 20, and Roxana Martuica, 17, have been charged with first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct, false use of a credit card for more than $10,000 and providing false identification — all felonies.

Hiawatha Police were called to the University of Iowa Community Credit Union, 405 S. Blairs Ferry Crossing, Feb. 16 because of “suspicious activity” at its drive-up ATM, the criminal complaint states.

Romica Martuica, driving a vehicle parked in front of the machine, told police he was trying to get money from the ATM but the machine wasn’t working.

Roxana Martuica, sitting in the back of the vehicle, gave the police false information about their identities, records state. When officers placed her in a squad car, she was observed on video trying to hide a bag with cash, gift cards and receipts from the credit union ATM, police reported.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found in the vehicle more than 50 ATM receipts, a fake ID, numerous credit and gift cards, and more than $13,000 cash, police reported. A UPS receipt in the car led officers to a package that contained eight credit card skimmers, records state.

