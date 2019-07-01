Crash with load of gravel injures man, blocks Linn County road for hours Monday

A man hauling a load of gravel lost control of his vehicle between Center Point and Walker, resulting in injuries and a road blockage for approximately two hours Monday.

The crash happened shortly before noon in the 5200 block of N. Center Point Road. Brian Keith, 52, of Marion, was taken by ambulance with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith “tried to correct the vehicle before putting it on its side, dumping the gravel load, with the vehicle coming to rest on the traveled portion of the roadway, totally blocking the road.”

Keith was cited with failure to maintain control.