Public Safety

Marion man identified as driver in fatal I-380 crash

A vehicle lies on its roof along 4th Street SE under Interstate 380 in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)
A vehicle lies on its roof along 4th Street SE under Interstate 380 in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 59-year-old Marion man was identified as the driver in a fatal Interstate 380 crash on Monday afternoon.

Bradley Dean Tolsma, 59, of Marion, was heading northbound on I-380 shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday when his vehicle lost control and flipped over the guardrail and landed on railroad tracks below near Fourth Street and A Avenue NE. Tolsma was dead when responders arrived.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check online here for additional reporting.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Fire at Hieronymus Square construction site in Iowa City

Vehicle in fatal I-380 crash may have ramped off piled snow to railroad tracks below

Autopsy results of body family members say is Christopher Bagley expected this week

Swastikas spray-painted on Iowa City church

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Kylie Jenner jumps from reality star to youngest self-made billionaire

St. Luke's names new chief operating officer

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Camp Courageous continuing its 47 year-old mission

University of Iowa picks Spanish statistician as new provost

Iowa City VA transportation program second largest is country

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.