Marion man identified as driver in fatal I-380 crash

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 59-year-old Marion man was identified as the driver in a fatal Interstate 380 crash on Monday afternoon.

Bradley Dean Tolsma, 59, of Marion, was heading northbound on I-380 shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday when his vehicle lost control and flipped over the guardrail and landed on railroad tracks below near Fourth Street and A Avenue NE. Tolsma was dead when responders arrived.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check online here for additional reporting.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com