C.R. officials warn motorists to avoid certain 'southwest roads on the outskirts' of town due to adverse conditions

While it can be difficult driving everywhere in Eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids is asking motorists to avoid a particular area.

According to a media release:

“Due to unsafe conditions, travel is not advised on Southwest roads on the outskirts of Cedar Rapids. Roads with large drifts and white out conditions include 6th Street, 18th Street and Edgewood Road SW between 60th Ave and Wright Brothers Blvd. Cedar Rapids crews have ceased all snow removal operations in these areas due to safety concerns. Residents are advised to avoid these roads and seek alternate routes.”