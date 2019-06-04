Cattle on the loose after truck overturns at I-80/I-380 interchange in Coralville

CORALVILLE — Authorities are looking for six missing cattle after a crash late Monday night.

A truck hauling more than 50 cattle was going westbound on Interstate 80 onto northbound Interstate 380 around 11:50 p.m. Monday when the truck rolled and the cattle escaped, said Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig.

Most of the cattle were rounded up, Ludwig said.

“There are still six I think they are looking for,” he said.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, Ludwig said.

