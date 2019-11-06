Court upholds conviction of Tait Purk for killing fiancee in 2000

DES MOINES — A Tama County man convicted last year for killing his fiancee on Palm Sunday in 2000 was denied an appeal Wednesday of his second-degree murder conviction.

Tait Purk, 53, in his appeal, argued his previous bad acts and other evidence were improperly admitted at trial and the guilty verdict made by a judge during a bench — meaning non-jury — trial in February 2018 wasn’t supported by sufficient evidence or was contrary to the weight of the evidence.

Last year, 6th Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill found the prosecution proved Purk grabbed, choked and slammed Cora Okonski, 23, to the floor in April 16, 2000, that she died as a result and that Purk acted with malice aforethought — a fixed purpose or design to do physical harm — elements of second-degree murder.

The trial court could “have reasonably found the facts of the case to be in true,” according to the Iowa Court of Appeals ruling. On April 16, 2000 Okonski went to her neighbor, Ricky Jo Sanchez, and said she and Purk had been fighting. Purk was angry and she was afraid her would kill her. She asked Sanchez to watch her house and call police if it appeared Purk harmed her.

Okonski went back home to Purk, and she hasn’t been seen or heard of since that day, the ruling states. She hasn’t contacted her parents or son, and although she received monthly Social Security disability benefits, Okonski had never picked up a check since April 2000.

The court said evidence suggests Okonski disappeared because Purk killed her. He told a friend that he “had to kill his former girlfriend” because she was going to tell police that he stole a truck and committed burglary. Purk also confessed to another inmate, while in prison for drugs in 2004 and 2005, that during one incident he was fighting with “Cora” — as he referred to her — and he ran across the room, grabbed her by the throat and slammed her to the floor, killing her, according to the ruling.

Purk told the inmate he killed her because she threatened to call the police about his criminal activity, the ruling states.

The court denied Purk’s arguments that testimony by witnesses who had seen Purk choke Okonski into unconsciousness during a fight and another who said Purk told her about choking Okonski during a fight shouldn’t be admitted because they are prior bad acts. The court said they were properly admitted because they go to motive, opportunity, intent or plan.

Thornhill also found this testimony was credible and didn’t abuse his discretion by admitting the evidence, according to the ruling.

Purk also argued that the evidence presented was insufficient to find him guilty of second-degree murder because Okonski’s body was never found and the state’s case relied on circumstantial evidence.

“Our review has revealed ample evidence — some direct, some circumstantial — from which a reasonable fact-finder could infer Purk purposefully killing Okonski on April 16, 2000,” the court stated.

Evidence supporting the trial court verdict shows: Okonski permanently disappeared April 16, 2000; Okonski had fought with Purk on that day; During the fight, Okonski threatened to tell police about Purk’s criminal activity; and “He ran across the room and grabbed her by the throat and slammed her on the floor and killed her.”

This was Purk’s second conviction for Okonski’s killing. An Iowa County jury found Purk guilty of first-degree murder in May 2018 but the trial judge, Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner, overturned the verdict and granted Purk a new trial.

Turner, in his August 2018 ruling, said the confession witnesses were not credible and he even had doubts that Okonski was dead. He also concluded the jury’s verdict was contrary to the evidence and based on a lack of evidence presented at trial.

Jurors from the trial told The Gazette they were confused by the judge’s ruling. They found the witnesses were credible and they thought the witnesses corroborated each other, along with the other evidence.

The foreman, Ben Macumber, said he was “dumbfounded and frustrated” by the ruling because he had no doubt about their verdict.

Turner recused himself when Purk asked for a bench trial and Thornhill was appointed for retrial.

While the investigation into Okonski's death was closed with Purk's conviction, law enforcement remains open to any information or tips that lead to the discovery of her body, in hopes of bringing closure to her family, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Special Agent Rick Rahn said Wednesday.

