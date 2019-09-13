Court suspends license of Cedar Rapids lawyer for stealing from employer

DES MOINES — The license of a Cedar Rapids lawyer was suspended Friday by the Iowa Supreme Court for violating rules of professional conduct by stealing money from his employer.

Curtis Den Beste, who received his license in 2000, agreed to deposit all client fees into a trust account or the general law firm account of his employer — Howes Law Firm in Cedar Rapids, according to the ruling. Den Beste would then be paid 50 percent of the fees he earned and Howes would retain the remainder to cover overhead and other expenses.

Den Beste, beginning in 2015, accepted cash payments from some clients and kept those funds for himself, instead of depositing them in the general account, the ruling states. His “pattern of misconduct” was discovered in March 2017 when he told the firm’s accounting manager to “write off” a number of accounts he deemed “uncollectable.”

The manager called these clients in an attempt to collect payment and some informed her that they had already paid Den Beste directly, according to the ruling. Steve Howes confronted him and he admitted to the theft and was fired.

Den Beste agreed to self-report his theft to the court’s disciplinary board and to provide how much he owed Howes, the ruling shows. He retained $18,500, which meant he owed about $9,200 to Howes.

According to the ruling, a Client Security Commission auditor investigated the issue and found Den Beste’s figures were accurate. However, he also said Howes’ “record keeping” didn’t provide any way to verify if the “amount reported by Den Beste as stolen is accurate.”

The court’s attorney disciplinary board filed the complaint and found Den Beste violated the rules of professional conduct and his conduct “constitutes” theft according to Iowa law.

The court’s grievance commission recognized some mitigating circumstances such as, he self-reported his wrongdoing and voluntary plan to reimburse Howes, the ruling shows. No clients were harmed financially, and Howes submitted a letter to the board, stating he was only one harmed by the theft, and otherwise, provided positive remarks about Den Beste’s professional skills and character.

The commission recommended a four month license suspension for Den Beste.

Chief Justice Mark Cady, writing for the majority, said Den Beste committed theft by retaining the funds, and it’s conduct that “reflects adversely on his fitness to practice law.” Den Beste’s false statements to the firm’s accounting manager is “dishonest behavior,” he said.

The court considered stiffer sanctions, stating there has always been a distinction between client theft and law firm theft, with tougher sanctions when lawyers steal from clients because they are usually in an “extremely vulnerable” position. “Yet, a lawyer who acts dishonestly toward an employer raises serious questions of whether the lawyer has the necessary integrity to practice law,” Cady said.

It may be time to “ratchet up” the disciplinary sanctions for non-client theft but this case “may not be the appropriate” case to start, Cady said.

In a partial dissent, David Wiggins, disagreed with the sanction and said Den Beste stipulated that his embezzlement qualified as second-degree theft, a felony, according to Iowa law. The court has repeatedly revoked attorney’s licenses when they steal funds entrusted to them, he noted.

“Plain and simple, Den Beste admitted to stealing someone else’s money several times,” Wiggins said.

He said the state would have charged a non-lawyer for embezzling over $9,000 but Den Beste avoids criminal punishment and court gives an “insignificant disciplinary sanction.”

Wiggins then asks if the only reason Den Beste wasn’t charged is because he is a lawyer. The public “deserves and demands more than apathy from us.” Revoking Den Beste’s license would provide the “proper protection” to the public, he said.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Friday this case was never referred to the office.

The court ruled to “indefinitely” suspended Den Beste’s license with no possibility of reinstatement for four months.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com