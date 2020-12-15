Court officials warn public of collection notices scam in Iowa

DES MOINES — Court officials on Monday warned of a scam involving fake collection notices.

They said anyone who has received a collection notice, claiming to be from the Iowa judicial branch or a court clerk’s office that requests payments made to a 1-800 number, shouldn’t pay because it’s a scam.

Iowa court clerks have been responding to people who have received these collection notices. The notices warn that if they are not paid, the person’s driver’s license will be suspended and arrest warrant may be issued.

These warnings are not being sent by the judicial branch, officials said. The Iowa judicial branch does not have a 1-800 number for paying court fines and fees.

The scam appears to target Iowans who have moved to another state.

Court officials said anyone who wants to inquire about a potential scam notice should contact the clerk of court in the county where the notice was sent. <URL destination="https://www.iowacourts.gov/court-directory/ ">A directory of clerk offices is on the Iowa judicial branch website.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com