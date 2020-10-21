Public Safety

Ely 18-year-old accused of robbing teen of Gucci belt at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a 17-year-old who was selling a belt at Kennedy High School in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police said Cortez Jacobi Riggins Jr., of Ely, met the 17-year-old boy just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at Kennedy High School on Wenig Road NE.

Police said Riggins had arranged online to buy a belt from the teen for $150. When the teens met, police said Riggins gestured like he had a gun — causing the 17-year-old to fear for his safety. Then, police said, Riggins took the belt without paying and drove away.

A description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast to police and it was found a short time later, according to the police department.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at 29th Street and Edgewood Road NW, and the driver identified himself as Riggins.

The Gucci belt belonging to the 17-year-old was inside the vehicle, police said. Riggins was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery and booked into the Linn County Jail.

He also had an active warrant charging him with failure to appear in a possession of drug paraphernalia case.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

