Driver in Iowa City school van hit-and-run not being charged

IOWA CITY — A driver for the Iowa City Community School District is not being charged in the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy.

Corey Turner, 28, of North Liberty, a driver with the district, struck a student while driving students home from school in a white district-owned van at Governor and Burlington streets on Sept. 24, at 3:23 p.m. The 12-year-old boy was injured, but returned to school later that week.

There was one other student in the van at the time of the accident, and neither the driver or the student were injured.

Turner was cited for texting while driving, but is otherwise not being charged.

Turner met his requirements for stopping and “rendering aid,” said Captain Denise Brotherton with the Iowa City Police Department.

“The pedestrian left the scene and there was no damage to any vehicles ... The driver did report the incident to his supervisor from the scene,” Brotherton said.

Turner was placed on administrative leave as the district launched an internal investigation, which was concluded this week. Turner will remain on administrative leave until he is placed in a nondriving position within the district, Kristin Pedersen, director of community relations with the Iowa City school district, said in an email.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com