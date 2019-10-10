Public Safety

Driver in Iowa City school van hit-and-run not being charged

Corey Turner will be placed in a nondriving position with school district

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)
The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — A driver for the Iowa City Community School District is not being charged in the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy.

Corey Turner, 28, of North Liberty, a driver with the district, struck a student while driving students home from school in a white district-owned van at Governor and Burlington streets on Sept. 24, at 3:23 p.m. The 12-year-old boy was injured, but returned to school later that week.

There was one other student in the van at the time of the accident, and neither the driver or the student were injured.

Turner was cited for texting while driving, but is otherwise not being charged.

Turner met his requirements for stopping and “rendering aid,” said Captain Denise Brotherton with the Iowa City Police Department.

“The pedestrian left the scene and there was no damage to any vehicles ... The driver did report the incident to his supervisor from the scene,” Brotherton said.

Turner was placed on administrative leave as the district launched an internal investigation, which was concluded this week. Turner will remain on administrative leave until he is placed in a nondriving position within the district, Kristin Pedersen, director of community relations with the Iowa City school district, said in an email.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City man faces burglary charge after swiping hotel key and getting a room

Marion man linked to Chris Bagley slaying gets prison on firearms charge

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 12 years for sexually abusing child

Marion man dies in crash on Robins Road

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa professor questions America Needs Farmers marketing with Iowa football

Developer drops plans for Banjo Block project in downtown Cedar Rapids

Iowa researchers study maternal mortality under $10 million federal grant

Food and drink events: Cider talk, a Greek dinner and a culinary experience at Hancher top off this week

Chew on This: Ely brewery opens soon, Bigg Daddy's closes, 3 breweries medal

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.