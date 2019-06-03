Coralville woman accused of attacking man with butcher knife

IOWA CITY — A Coralville woman is accused of attacking a man with a butcher knife.

Iowa City officers responded to 1205 Laura Drive at 6:45 a.m. June 1 for a 911 call reporting a man and woman fighting. Responding officers received additional information that someone had been cut with a knife.

Police said they attempted to make contact with the occupants of the residence, but one of the people inside, Karen R. Mejia Mazariego, 34, refused to open the door. Mejia Mazariego eventually came out of the residence and police said she had blood on her shirt and pants, but no visible injuries. She admitted the blood on her clothing was from the victim, but said she was “just trying to help him,” according to criminal complaints.

However, the victim told police that Mejia Mazariego slashed and stabbed at him with a large butcher knife and cut him. The man had to barricade himself in another room and was in fear for his life, police said.

Mejia Mazariego — who told police she had drank seven beers since midnight — was arrested and faces charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and assault with inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison.

Mejia Mazariego remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on her, according to jail records.

